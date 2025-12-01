4 hospital, health system layoffs in November

1. Renton, Wash.-based Providence shared plans to eliminate 296 roles across Renton-based Providence Swedish and 150 roles across Providence Oregon. At Providence Swedish, the cuts include non-represented caregivers, union positions and open roles that will remain unfilled. At Providence Oregon, affected areas include acute care ministries, Providence Medical Group and Providence Health Plan, with most of the affected roles being nonclinical.

2. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health eliminated a limited number of positions across the organization. A spokesperson declined to share the number of affected positions but said it is “well under 1%” of Northwell’s workforce.

3. Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health shared plans to lay off 1% of its workforce — about 150 employees. Affected employees were offered the opportunity to transfer into open roles elsewhere in the organization, according to the health system. UofL Health did not specify which positions were affected or whether any patient-facing roles were included in the layoffs.

4. Greenville-based Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama shared plans to end inpatient services and lay off about 90 employees as it pursues rural emergency hospital status. The hospital filed its application with the state Nov. 13.