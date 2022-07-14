King of Prussia, Pa.-based Select Physical Therapy is the largest physician group by number of locations, according to a July report by Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare tracks more than 125,000 physician groups.
Here are the 25 physician groups with the most locations, followed by number of locations:
- Select Physical Therapy: 1882
- Beaumont Health Physicians (Westland, Mich.): 1575
- ATI Physical Therapy (Bolingbrook, Ill.): 934
- Ascension Medical Group (Indianapolis): 855
- CHI Health Clinic Physicians (Omaha, Neb.): 834
- MaineHealth Physicians (Biddeford, Maine): 830
- NYU Langone Health Physicians (New York City): 800
- IU Health Physicians (Avon, Ind.): 740
- Northwell Health Physician Partners (Plainview, N.Y.): 734
- MDVIP (Boca Raton, Fla.): 726
- Athletico Physical Therapy (Oak Brook, Ill.): 699
- Mercy Clinic Physicians (Ardmore, Okla.): 682
- ProMedica Physicians (Monroe, Mich.): 606
- Planned Parenthood (Lubbock, Texas): 597
- Adventist Health Physicians (Roseville, Calif.): 569
- AdventHealth Medical Group (Maitland, Fla.): 566
- MultiCare Medical Group (Tacoma, Wash.): 561
- Rochester Regional Health System Physicians (Rochester, N.Y.): 551
- Centura Health Physician Group (Aurora, Colo.): 549
- St. Luke’s University Health Network Physicians (Easton, Pa.): 548
- Mercy Health Physicians (Lima, Ohio): 531
- Target Optical (Birmingham, Ala.): 531
- Concentra (Addison, Texas): 523
- Legacy Medical Group (Lake Oswego, Ore.): 513
- Ochsner Health Physicians (New Orleans): 471