King of Prussia, Pa.-based Select Physical Therapy is the largest physician group by number of locations, according to a July report by Definitive Healthcare. 

Definitive Healthcare tracks more than 125,000 physician groups. 

Here are the 25 physician groups with the most locations, followed by number of locations:

  1. Select Physical Therapy: 1882
  2. Beaumont Health Physicians (Westland, Mich.): 1575
  3. ATI Physical Therapy (Bolingbrook, Ill.): 934
  4. Ascension Medical Group (Indianapolis): 855
  5. CHI Health Clinic Physicians (Omaha, Neb.): 834
  6. MaineHealth Physicians (Biddeford, Maine): 830
  7. NYU Langone Health Physicians (New York City): 800
  8. IU Health Physicians (Avon, Ind.): 740
  9. Northwell Health Physician Partners (Plainview, N.Y.): 734
  10. MDVIP (Boca Raton, Fla.): 726
  11. Athletico Physical Therapy (Oak Brook, Ill.): 699
  12. Mercy Clinic Physicians (Ardmore, Okla.): 682
  13. ProMedica Physicians (Monroe, Mich.): 606
  14. Planned Parenthood (Lubbock, Texas): 597
  15. Adventist Health Physicians (Roseville, Calif.): 569
  16. AdventHealth Medical Group (Maitland, Fla.): 566
  17. MultiCare Medical Group (Tacoma, Wash.): 561
  18. Rochester Regional Health System Physicians (Rochester, N.Y.): 551
  19. Centura Health Physician Group (Aurora, Colo.): 549
  20. St. Luke’s University Health Network Physicians (Easton, Pa.): 548
  21. Mercy Health Physicians (Lima, Ohio): 531
  22. Target Optical (Birmingham, Ala.): 531
  23. Concentra (Addison, Texas): 523
  24. Legacy Medical Group (Lake Oswego, Ore.): 513
  25. Ochsner Health Physicians (New Orleans): 471

