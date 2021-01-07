2 multibillion-dollar healthcare deals announced within 24 hours

Two significant deals announced on Jan. 6 have the potential to make a big difference in the healthcare industry.

UnitedHealth Group revealed plans to acquire Nashville, Tenn.-based Change Healthcare and merge the data analytics firm with its subsidiary Optum. The transaction is expected to reach $13 billion, with UnitedHealth paying a 41 percent premium per share over Change Healthcare's closing price on Jan. 5.

Change Healthcare CEO Neil de Crescenzo will lead the business unit as CEO of OptumInsight, which accounted for $2.8 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2020. Another Optum division, OptumCare, includes the Surgical Care Affiliates, which has more than 230 surgical facilities.

AmerisourceBergen also announced a big purchase on Jan. 6: majority stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance's pharmacy unit Alliance Healthcare. The drug wholesale company will pay $6.5 billion for its share in Alliance Healthcare. Walgreens Boots Alliance will focus on strengthening its retail pharmacy business post-transaction.

More articles on healthcare:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.