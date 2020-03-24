13 centers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic l March 24

Surgery centers are canceling elective surgeries or imposing visitor limits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a roundup of facilities or states that canceled elective surgeries or implemented visitor restrictions over the last 24 hours:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered clinicians to delay all nonessential surgeries in the state March 23.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered clinicians to stop performing elective medical procedures March 23.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order to limit outpatient surgery centers March 23.

Northwest Health delayed elective surgeries at all five of its hospitals in northwest Arkansas March 24, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports.

Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital canceled all elective procedures over the weekend, Bluffton Today reports.

Mount Airy, N.C.-based Northern Regional Hospital canceled elective surgeries and closed its cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation center March 24, The Mount Airy News reports.

Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health postponed all elective procedures at its main campus March 23, The Winchester Star reports.

Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care began a no-visitor policy March 24 and postponed all elective procedures, CBS affiliate WKRG reports.

Kansas City, Kan.-based University of Kansas Health System postponed all elective procedures March 23, Hays Post reports. Other hospitals in the Kansas City area, including Saint Luke's Health System and HCA Midwest Health, recommended clinicians postpone elective procedures, but left it up to their clinical judgment.

Hospitals and surgery centers in the Sioux City, Iowa area, including Floyd Valley Healthcare, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, Dunes Surgical Hospital and Pierce Street Same Day Surgery, postponed elective procedures March 24, the Sioux City Journal reports.

