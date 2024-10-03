12 hospital sales in 10 days

Independent physicians and ASC operators are closely monitoring the ongoing wave of hospital sales and market consolidation, amid the potential for reduced competition, rising costs and limited referral networks.

Here are 12 hospitals that came under new ownership in the last 10 days:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare completed the sale of its 70% majority ownership interest in Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health and its five hospitals to Orlando (Fla.) Health.

2. San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare acquired San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital from NewEra IRF Holdings, an integrated commercial real estate development and capital investment company.

3. Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics officially joined Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

4. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan took over operations of Taunton, Mass.-based Morton Hospital and Fall River, Mass.-based St. Anne's Hospital.

5. Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital took over operations of Holy Family Hospital-Haverhill (Mass.) and Holy Family Hospital-Methuen (Mass.) from Steward

6. Boston Medical Center took over operations of Boston-based St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and Brockton, Mass.-based Good Samaritan Medical Center from Steward.

7. Iredell Health System acquired Davis Regional Psychiatric Hospital and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

8. Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health acquired Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center and the Milford Regional Physician Group as part of a new corporate affiliation.

9. The city of Jackson, Ala., is buying the Jackson Medical Center for $3 million. The deal, facilitated by the Jackson Health Care Authority, was finalized after two years of negotiations.

10. Santa Clara (Calif.) County's board of supervisors voted unanimously to appropriate $315 million toward its efforts to acquire East San Jose, Calif.-based Regional Medical Center from HCA Healthcare and restore services.

11. Hopkinsville, Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health signed a non-binding letter of intent to join Deaconess Health System, an 18-hospital system in Evansville, Ind.

12. Nonprofit organization WoodBridge Healthcare intends to use bond financing debt to acquire a three-hospital system in Pennsylvania from Community Health Systems