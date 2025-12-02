Arizona is the worst state for physicians to reach financial independence, drawn from factors including average salary, state taxes, cost of living and malpractice environment, according to a recent blog post from Marit Health.

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 worst states for physicians to reach financial independence:

1. Hawaii

Average salary: $364,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 62.8 years

State taxes: 11%

Cost of living: Unfavorable

Quality of life: Unfavorable

Malpractice environment: Neutral

2. Rhode Island

Average salary: $324,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 24.2 years

State taxes: 5.99%

Cost of living: Unfavorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Neutral

3. Maryland

Average salary: $328,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 21.5 years

State taxes: 5.75%

Cost of living: Neutral

Quality of life: Unfavorable

Malpractice environment: Neutral

4. California

Average salary: $447,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 25.3 years

State taxes: 13.3%

Cost of living: Unfavorable

Quality of life: Unfavorable

Malpractice environment: Favorable

5. New Mexico

Average salary: $365,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 16.3 years

State taxes: 5.9%

Cost of living: Neutral

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Unfavorable

6. Vermont

Average salary: $383,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 20.5 years

State taxes: 8.75%

Cost of living: Unfavorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Favorable

7. Oregon

Average salary: $451,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 16.8 years

State taxes: 9.9%

Cost of living: Unfavorable

Quality of life: Unfavorable

Malpractice environment: Neutral

8. Delaware

Average salary: $445,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 15.0 years

State taxes: 6.6%

Cost of living: Unfavorable

Quality of life: Unfavorable

Malpractice environment: Unfavorable

9. Alaska

Average salary: $465,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 14.3 years

State taxes: 0%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Unfavorable

Malpractice environment: Unfavorable

10. Arizona

Average salary: $439,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 13.4 years

State taxes: 4.5%

Cost of living: Neutral

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Unfavorable