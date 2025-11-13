10 health systems, hospitals shuttering clinics in 3 months

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems who have announced to shutter clinics since Sept. 10:

1. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System plans to close six clinics across southeastern Minnesota and transition care to other locations by Dec. 10.

2. Renton, Wash.-based Providence plans to permanently close four occupational medicine and workplace health services clinics in Portland, Ore., on Nov. 7, affecting 43 employees.

3. Allina Health closed four clinics — three suburban Minneapolis medical clinics in Inver Grove Heights, Maplewood and Oakdale, plus one on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis — effective Nov. 1.

4. Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare plans to end oncology services and close its internal medicine clinic in Cody within the next one to two months.

5. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health shared plans to end labor and delivery services at its Ironwood (Mich.) Hospital and Clinics on Dec. 31 as part of a new service model at the facility.

6. CVS Health intends to close 16 Oak Street Health clinics by the end of February 2026, two years after acquiring the senior-focused primary care chain for $10.6 billion.

7. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health has shared plans to close its Waterville (Maine) walk-in clinic by the end of 2025.

8. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health plans to close several clinics and programs across Oregon and Washington amid ongoing financial pressures.

9. Kaleida Health System plans to close its Family Planning Clinic and Ear, Nose and Throat Center in Buffalo, N.Y., following the shutdown of an ASC less than a month ago.

10. Fisherville, Va.-based Augusta Medical Group linked plans to consolidate three locations, Buena Vista Primary Care, Churchville Primary Care and Weyers Cave Urgent Care.