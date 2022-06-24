9 supply chain updates to know

A recap of nine recent supply chain issues ASC leaders need to know:
- Supply chain disruptions aren't expected to ease for a while because of obstacles to securing supplies since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Back-ordering medication: Amid supply disruptions, some ASCs are scrambling to refill stock of supplies, medications and other imported goods.
- Stocking struggles: Other ASCs are having issues keeping nonmedical supplies on their shelves.
- Cost increases: Supply costs are also increasing amid a 40-year inflation apex.
- Philips Respironics recalled all V60 and V60 Plus ventilators June 3 over a power issue that may cause the devices to shut down without an alarm.
- As the number of confirmed monkeypox national cases creeped up to 25 in 12 states as of June 5, the HHS has stockpiled about 36,000 monkeypox vaccine doses.
- Pfizer will manufacture materials for the antiviral drug Paxlovid in Kalamazoo, Mich., after a $120 million investment for the treatment's first stateside factory.
- The catalyst for the national baby formula shortage, Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Mich., restarted production after a monthslong closure due to contamination.
- Production of an X-ray imaging dye at a Shanghai plant resumed in early June after COVID-19-related shutdowns halted supplies in May.