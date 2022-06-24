9 supply chain updates to know

A recap of nine recent supply chain issues ASC leaders need to know:

Supply chain disruptions aren't expected to ease for a while because of obstacles to securing supplies since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Back-ordering medication: Amid supply disruptions, some ASCs are scrambling to refill stock of supplies, medications and other imported goods. Stocking struggles: Other ASCs are having issues keeping nonmedical supplies on their shelves. Cost increases: Supply costs are also increasing amid a 40-year inflation apex. Philips Respironics recalled all V60 and V60 Plus ventilators June 3 over a power issue that may cause the devices to shut down without an alarm. As the number of confirmed monkeypox national cases creeped up to 25 in 12 states as of June 5, the HHS has stockpiled about 36,000 monkeypox vaccine doses. Pfizer will manufacture materials for the antiviral drug Paxlovid in Kalamazoo, Mich., after a $120 million investment for the treatment's first stateside factory. The catalyst for the national baby formula shortage, Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Mich., restarted production after a monthslong closure due to contamination. Production of an X-ray imaging dye at a Shanghai plant resumed in early June after COVID-19-related shutdowns halted supplies in May.