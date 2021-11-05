Pain management group with 3 ASCs looks to scale with new tech partner

Advanced Pain Care has teamed with a healthcare technology company to drive operational and financial improvements across its growing footprint, which includes 12 outpatient facilities and three ASCs.

The Austin, Texas-based group will integrate Athenahealth's portfolio of clinician experience and support, payment and patient engagement services to bolster patient care and streamline practice management for its 450 employees.

The technology makes real-time, specialty-specific insights available to Advanced Pain Care, which will improve performance. The practice will also implement the company's revenue cycle management services to increase collections and accelerate revenue cycles while keeping operational costs down.

"Pain can be caused by a variety of reasons, and in order to appropriately treat it, it is essential to coordinate across specialty areas and simplify communication between clinicians and with patients," Mark Malone, MD, CEO of Advanced Pain Care, said in a Nov. 5 news release.

Dr. Malone said the technology will boost the practice's financial performance across various specialties, such as orthopedics, rheumatology and opioid stewardship.