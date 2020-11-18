Joint Commission's new educational campaign pushes patients to advocate for themselves in surgery

A new educational campaign from The Joint Commission is encouraging patients to advocate for safer surgery, according to a Nov. 17 press release.

The Speak Up for Safe Surgery Program focuses on the time planning, before and after surgery, the release said. Errors during procedures can happen as many as 40 times a week in the U.S., and active participation during the surgery planning can prevent them.

Measures the program encourages include talking with doctors about risks, planning for post-surgery care and speaking up if something doesn't seem right, the release said.

"By communicating with the care team, patients have an opportunity to have a safer, successful surgery," Ana Pujols McKee, MD, executive vice president of The Joint Commission, said in the release. "Patients who ask questions and follow instructions from their provider can improve recovery and return to normal life more quickly."

