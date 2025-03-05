How this ASC eliminated patient falls

Stephanie Conquest, RN, administrator of Franklin, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Surgery Center Cool Springs, joined Becker's to discuss key strategies for enhancing quality and patient satisfaction and the biggest challenges ASCs face in maintaining high standards.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: Can you share specific examples of best practices your ASC has implemented that have significantly improved quality or patient satisfaction?

Stephanie Conquest: One remarkable success story I can share is that Surgery Partners created a fall toolkit based upon best-practice recommendations. After implementing the toolkit, we have not experienced any patient falls at our center. The toolkit highlights the importance of assessing patient fall risk and ensuring staff are assisting patients throughout the entire clinical process. For example, clinical team members should assist the patient to dress instead of allowing family members to assist the patient.

Q: What are the biggest barriers to maintaining or improving quality standards in an ASC setting?

SQ: Colleague participation in achieving quality goals is so important and yet it is one of the challenges to improving quality standards. Providing clear direction and education surrounding quality goals, along with creating a culture of safety is key. When the team understands why, for example, we ask them to do chart reviews or hand hygiene audits, they are more willing participants who take pride in being part of the solution. In addition, when we provide an environment where colleagues feel safe to report safety concerns, we improve quality. Staff shortages and high case volumes sometimes make quality initiatives seem difficult to execute. However, it is so important to remember they should be a priority despite the external barriers to achievement.