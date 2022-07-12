Why physicians are turning away from private practice

Patsy Newitt -  

Physicians are flocking to employed models over private practice, a trend that's picked up momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, JDSupra reported January 11. 

About 108,700 physicians have left private practice since January 2019, according to a report by consulting firm Avalere cited by JDSupra

Factors drawing physicians to employed models, according to the report:

  • High costs of maintaining a private practice
  • Declining reimbursement
  • Administrative and organizational burdens
  • Business challenges for physicians who are trained to focus on delivering patient care
  • Financial pressures
  • Changes to technology, including electronic health records systems
  • Mental health, burnout and stress

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast