The fate of noncompete agreements has been in flux recently, as the Federal Trade Commission awaits change to leadership and President Donald Trump, while noncompete clauses remain the subject of lawsuits in healthcare.

The Economic Innovation Group, a bipartisan public policy organization, has compiled a summary of where noncompetes stand by state. It categorizes each ban into one of four categories relevant to healthcare:

1. Full ban: this means that states do not allow any noncompete agreements in an employment contracts, but may have exceptions for the dissolution of a partnership or the goodwill sale of a business."

2. Income ban: States use an income threshold to determine which employees may be subject to noncompetes or may have additional restrictions.

3. Healthcare industry bans: These bans specifically eliminate noncompetes for certain types of healthcare workers.

4. Other bills: This may include changes or clarifications to the legal basis for a noncompete, the definition of a noncompete agreement or processes that employers must complete to enforce a noncompete.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of noncompete legislation:

Alabama

Current Law : Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations.

: Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Alaska

Current Law : Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration.

: Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Arizona

Current Law : Enforces noncompetes that are reasonable and protect legitimate business interests.

: Enforces noncompetes that are reasonable and protect legitimate business interests. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Arkansas

Current Law : Allows noncompetes with reasonable restrictions.

: Allows noncompetes with reasonable restrictions. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

California

Current Law : Full ban on noncompete agreements in employment contexts.

: Full ban on noncompete agreements in employment contexts. 2024 Legislation : Senate Bill 699 reinforced the ban on noncompetes, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

: Senate Bill 699 reinforced the ban on noncompetes, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Healthcare Exemptions: The ban applies universally, including to healthcare professionals.

Colorado

Current Law : Prohibits noncompetes except for executive/management personnel and professional staff.

: Prohibits noncompetes except for executive/management personnel and professional staff. 2024 Legislation : Amended noncompete law effective Aug. 7, 2024.

: Amended noncompete law effective Aug. 7, 2024. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Connecticut

Current Law : Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations; specific restrictions for physicians.

: Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations; specific restrictions for physicians. Healthcare Exemptions: Physicians have specific limitations on noncompete agreements.

Delaware

Current Law : Permits noncompetes if reasonable in scope and duration; voids noncompetes for physicians.

: Permits noncompetes if reasonable in scope and duration; voids noncompetes for physicians. Healthcare Exemptions: Physicians are exempt from noncompetes.

Florida

Current Law : Enforces noncompetes that are reasonable in time, area, and line of business.

: Enforces noncompetes that are reasonable in time, area, and line of business. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Georgia

Current Law : Allows noncompetes with reasonable restrictions.

: Allows noncompetes with reasonable restrictions. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Hawaii

Current Law : Bans noncompetes for technology sector employees.

: Bans noncompetes for technology sector employees. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Idaho

Current Law : Permits noncompetes with reasonable limitations.

: Permits noncompetes with reasonable limitations. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Illinois

Current Law : Prohibits noncompetes for employees earning less than $75,000 annually.

: Prohibits noncompetes for employees earning less than $75,000 annually. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Indiana

Current Law : Allows noncompetes with reasonable restrictions.

: Allows noncompetes with reasonable restrictions. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Iowa

Current Law : Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration.

: Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Kansas

Current Law : Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations.

: Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Kentucky

Current Law : Enforces noncompetes that are reasonable in time and scope.

: Enforces noncompetes that are reasonable in time and scope. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Louisiana

Current Law : Permits noncompetes in specific parishes or municipalities where the employer operates.

: Permits noncompetes in specific parishes or municipalities where the employer operates. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Maine

Current Law : Prohibits noncompetes for employees earning at or below 400% of the federal poverty level.

: Prohibits noncompetes for employees earning at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Maryland

Current Law : Bans noncompetes for employees earning less than or equal to $15/hour or $31,200 annually.

: Bans noncompetes for employees earning less than or equal to $15/hour or $31,200 annually. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Massachusetts

Current Law : Requires noncompetes to be reasonable; provides "garden leave" compensation.

: Requires noncompetes to be reasonable; provides "garden leave" compensation. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Michigan

Current Law : Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations.

: Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Minnesota

Current Law : Full ban on noncompete agreements in employment contexts.

: Full ban on noncompete agreements in employment contexts. Healthcare Exemptions: Ban applies universally, including to healthcare professionals.

Mississippi

Current Law : Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration.

: Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Missouri

Current Law : Allows noncompetes with reasonable restrictions.

: Allows noncompetes with reasonable restrictions. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Montana

Current Law : Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration.

: Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Nebraska

Current Law : Limits noncompetes to protecting goodwill and confidential information.

: Limits noncompetes to protecting goodwill and confidential information. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Nevada

Current Law : Prohibits noncompetes for hourly employees.

: Prohibits noncompetes for hourly employees. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

New Hampshire

Current Law : Requires employers to provide a noncompete agreement copy before employment offer.

: Requires employers to provide a noncompete agreement copy before employment offer. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

New Jersey

Current Law : Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations.

: Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

New Mexico

Current Law : Bans noncompetes for healthcare practitioners.

: Bans noncompetes for healthcare practitioners. Healthcare Exemptions: Healthcare practitioners are exempt from noncompetes.

New York

Current Law : Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration.

: Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

North Carolina

Current Law : Enforces noncompetes that are reasonable in time and scope.

: Enforces noncompetes that are reasonable in time and scope. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

North Dakota

Current Law : Full ban on noncompete agreements in employment contexts.

: Full ban on noncompete agreements in employment contexts. Healthcare Exemptions: Ban applies universally, including to healthcare professionals.

Ohio

Current Law: Allows noncompetes with reasonable restrictions.

Allows noncompetes with reasonable restrictions. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Oklahoma

Current Law: Full ban on noncompete agreements in employment contexts.

Full ban on noncompete agreements in employment contexts. Healthcare Exemptions: Ban applies universally, including to healthcare professionals.

Oregon

Current Law: Prohibits noncompetes longer than 12 months; bans noncompetes for low-wage employees.

Prohibits noncompetes longer than 12 months; bans noncompetes for low-wage employees. Healthcare Exemptions: Low-wage employees are exempt.

Pennsylvania

Current Law: Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations.

Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Rhode Island

Current Law: Prohibits noncompetes for non-exempt employees, minors, and certain student interns.

Prohibits noncompetes for non-exempt employees, minors, and certain student interns. Healthcare Exemptions: Exemption for low-wage workers and specific healthcare roles.

South Carolina

Current Law: Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations.

Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

South Dakota

Current Law: Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration.

Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Tennessee

Current Law: Prohibits noncompetes for physicians.

Prohibits noncompetes for physicians. Healthcare Exemptions: Physicians are exempt from noncompetes.

Texas

Current Law: Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable and provide consideration to employees.

Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable and provide consideration to employees. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Utah

Current Law: Limits noncompetes to one year; bans noncompetes for employees earning below a threshold.

Limits noncompetes to one year; bans noncompetes for employees earning below a threshold. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Vermont

Current Law: Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable.

Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Virginia

Current Law: Prohibits noncompetes for low-wage employees.

Prohibits noncompetes for low-wage employees. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Washington

Current Law: Limits noncompetes to employees earning more than $100,000 annually.

Limits noncompetes to employees earning more than $100,000 annually. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

West Virginia

Current Law: Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations.

Allows noncompetes with reasonable limitations. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Wisconsin

Current Law: Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration.

Permits noncompetes if they are reasonable in scope and duration. Healthcare Exemptions: None.

Wyoming