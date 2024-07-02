Where independent ASCs have an edge 

Independent ASCs often struggle to compete with larger providers in securing lucrative contracts for reimbursements and supplies, but have a critical edge when it comes to recruitment.

"Candidly, for us, recruitment is fairly simple," Hardy Sikand, CEO of Carmel-based Indiana Spine Group, said during a June 22 panel at the 21st Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference in Chicago "The folks that we target want to be an independent private practice… We have a national scope when we recruit physicians."

Indiana Spine Group, an independent spine practice with 17 surgeons and eight anesthesia pain providers, has been able to use their independence as a recruitment tool. While physicians nationwide are increasingly migrating to employed models, many are eyeing independent practices and endeavors to allow for more autonomy and control over care quality.

Mr. Sikand added that physicians are also attracted to the competitive edge of being involved with an independent practice.

"We're able to offer services both in our inpatient facility and outpatient ASC at a fraction of a cost compared to our competitors," he said. "The ability to be able to do [low-cost procedures] in a high-quality manner has proven to be a huge competitive advantage for us."

Physicians are also attracted to the access and efficiency provided by independence. Joy Taylor, COO of Axion Spine & Neurosurgery, said that surgeons are enticed by how her group offers an orthopedic urgent clinic, which takes walk-ins every day.

"Our independence hasn't hurt us against these huge health systems, which employ hundreds of doctors in our area," Ms. Taylor said. "Our ability to create access is our biggest unique selling proposition."