Where 32 hospitals, health systems, are laying off employees in 2024

Thirty-two hospitals and health systems have announced plans to lay off employees so far in 2024, which could create a larger talent pool for ASCs and private practices.

"Fortunately for private practice, we haven't seen the same staffing challenges as hospital systems," Taif Mukhdomi, MD, interventional pain physician at Pain Zero in Columbus, Ohio, told Becker's. "With recent reports alluding to culture in the workplace affecting overall job satisfaction and patient outcomes, private practice is poised for growth."

Here's a state-by-state breakdown of the 32 hospitals and health systems that announced plans to lay off employees since Jan. 1:

Alabama:

Union Springs-based Bullock County Hospital laid off 95 employees April 9.

Arkansas:

Little Rock-based Arkansas Heart Hospital laid off less than 50 employees since the beginning of 2024.

California:

Oakland-based Kaiser Foundation Hospitals is laying off 76 employees in California.

Sacramento-based UC Davis Health is eliminating 150 positions, prompted by an increase in expenses.

Modesto-based Stanislaus Surgical Hospital is laying off 191 employees amid a decision from CMS to end its Medicare contract.

AHMC's San Gabriel Valley Medical Center laid off 62 employees May 13.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital announced 31 more layoffs to avoid closure.

Oakdale-based Oak Valley Hospital District laid off 28 workers to improve its finances.

Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare laid off 72 workers at its Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and Long Beach, Calif.-based Miller Children's and Women's Hospital.

Connecticut:

Bristol Health cut 60 positions amid ongoing financial challenges.

Florida:

Doral-based Sanitas Medical Center laid off 56 employees between May 17 and May 20.

Miami-based Jackson Health System has laid off fewer than 25 people.

Miami-based North Shore Medical Center, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, laid off around 150 employees.

Illinois:

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health laid off an undisclosed number of workers in administrative and leadership positions

Maine:

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare laid off 45 employees as part of management reorganization.

Massachusetts:

Burlington.-based Tufts Medicine laid off 174 employees due to industry challenges.

Minnesota:

Robbinsdale-based North Memorial Health is laying off more than 100 employees, citing ongoing financial challenges.

New Jersey:

RWJBarnabas Health, based in West Orange, N.J., laid off 79 employees,

New Hampshire:

Manchester-based Catholic Medical Center shared plans to cut 142 positions, including 54 layoffs.

Ohio:

Norwalk-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center laid off seven workers in nonclinical roles April 1.

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health laid off some call center positions.

Oregon:

Coos Bay.-based Bay Area Hospital plans to layoff 27 workers in non-patient-facing roles as it outsources its revenue cycle management operations.

Medford-based Asante health system laid off about 3% of its workforce.

Pennsylvania:

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will lay off approximately 1,000 employees.

Allentown-based Lehigh Valley Health Network is cutting its chiropractic services and laying off 10 chiropractors.

Texas

Select Specialty Hospital in Longview will close on or about June 30, affecting 94 employees.

Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center laid off 158 employees — nearly 35% of its staff.

Lion Star, which operates Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, closed four clinics March 22 laying off under 50 people.

Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System, also part of Universal Health Services, announced plans to lay off several positions.

Vermont:

Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network cut 130 open positions.

Washington, D.C.

George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, laid off less than 3% of its employees

Wisconsin:

Marshfield Clinic Health System informed previously furloughed employees, 3% of its workforce, that their employment will end in early May.