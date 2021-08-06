What we heard this week: 3 insights

Healthcare providers have given Becker's insight on a number of topics, ranging from Health IT to COVID-19.

Three insights shared with Becker's this week:

Health IT could solve staffing shortages, 1 ASC administrator says

Christina Holloway. Administrator of ASC Bala Cynwyd (Pa.): We've got a greater need to find alternative ways of creating efficiencies within our current practices. A lot of the IT and data analytics are becoming a huge part of how we align our clinical commitments with applied science and are becoming a hot topic within healthcare itself. The intuitive electronic medical records and the app-driven functions are really becoming vital to maintaining continuity of patient care because we do have a lower volume of staffing.

ASC owners are retiring early; what's next?

Karen Albright. Nurse Administrator of Riva Road Surgical Center (Annapolis, Md.): We had to rearrange the mindset of the older physicians who originally were doing all their complex cases in the hospital and say it's OK, just because you're doing what you've always done doesn't mean you have to continue. You can be a trendsetter, and you can move to the outpatient arena, as many procedures are under the fee schedules now. The longevity of the center and long-term goals and planning are very important when you consider the outpatient arena.

What's worrying ASC leaders?

Ashley Fernandez. Administrator of Arrowhead Endoscopy & Pain Management Center (Glendale, Ariz.): With the COVID-19 case rates rising across the country, I feel we are in a better position compared to last year. We were forced to shut down last year in order to preserve hospital bed capacity and personal protective equipment supply. The hospital systems have more systems in place compared to last year to handle surges and supply chain issues. With that said, I would be lying if I were not concerned about what the next six months will look like. Our main focus is to secure PPE supply and to continue the necessary mitigation efforts to prevent an exposure at our ASC, as well as continuing to make adjustments whenever changes come down the pipeline during the pandemic.