What physicians get paid in 5 top-ranked states to practice

Patsy Newitt  

Idaho is the best state to practice medicine in 2022, according to Medscape's rankings released May 20, and they earn an average of $178,301 annually there, according to data from ZipRecruiter.

The Medscape rankings are based on malpractice payouts, compensation, cost of living and work-life balance, among other factors. 

Here are Medscape's five best states to practice, followed by average physician annual compensation:

  1. Idaho: $178,301
  2. Georgia: $169,863
  3. South Dakota: $200,291
  4. Texas: $172,216
  5. Indiana: $174,953

