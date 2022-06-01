What physicians get paid in 5 top-ranked states to practice

Idaho is the best state to practice medicine in 2022, according to Medscape's rankings released May 20, and they earn an average of $178,301 annually there, according to data from ZipRecruiter.

The Medscape rankings are based on malpractice payouts, compensation, cost of living and work-life balance, among other factors.

Here are Medscape's five best states to practice, followed by average physician annual compensation: