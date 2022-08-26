What physician assistants are paid in all 50 states

Rhode Island is the state with the highest annual mean wage for physician assistants, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

Here is the average annual salary for physician assistants by state, in descending order:

Rhode Island: $146,880

Alaska: $145,830

Connecticut: $141,790

New Jersey: $140,080

New Hampshire: $137,330

California: $136,920

Washington: $136,130

New Mexico: $132,370

New York: $131,810

Oregon: $130,000

Massachusetts: $129,480

Nevada: $125,670

Vermont: $125,580

Minnesota: $124,440

Wyoming: $123,280

Maine: $123,200

District of Columbia: $122,890

North Dakota: $122,470

Iowa: $122,260

Arizona: $121,490

Montana: $120,470

Colorado: $119,380

Oklahoma: $118,810

Utah: $117,780

Illinois: $117,480

Delaware: $117,450

West Virginia: $117,430

Idaho: $117,220

Virginia: $116,970

North Carolina: $116,110

Texas: $116,070

Wisconsin: $114,920

South Dakota: $114,150

Indiana: $114,070

Nebraska: $112,100

Michigan: $111,990

Kansas: $111,140

Louisiana: $110,940

Ohio: $110,670

Pennsylvania: $109,530

Georgia: $108,290

Florida: $104,810

Tennessee: $103,850

Maryland: $99,530

South Carolina: $97,370

Kentucky: $96,010

Alabama: $95,470

Hawaii: $95,280

Missouri: $95,280

Mississippi: $74,570

Arkansas: $71,640