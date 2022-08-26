What physician assistants are paid in all 50 states

Rhode Island is the state with the highest annual mean wage for physician assistants, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.
Here is the average annual salary for physician assistants by state, in descending order:
Rhode Island: $146,880
Alaska: $145,830
Connecticut: $141,790
New Jersey: $140,080
New Hampshire: $137,330
California: $136,920
Washington: $136,130
New Mexico: $132,370
New York: $131,810
Oregon: $130,000
Massachusetts: $129,480
Nevada: $125,670
Vermont: $125,580
Minnesota: $124,440
Wyoming: $123,280
Maine: $123,200
District of Columbia: $122,890
North Dakota: $122,470
Iowa: $122,260
Arizona: $121,490
Montana: $120,470
Colorado: $119,380
Oklahoma: $118,810
Utah: $117,780
Illinois: $117,480
Delaware: $117,450
West Virginia: $117,430
Idaho: $117,220
Virginia: $116,970
North Carolina: $116,110
Texas: $116,070
Wisconsin: $114,920
South Dakota: $114,150
Indiana: $114,070
Nebraska: $112,100
Michigan: $111,990
Kansas: $111,140
Louisiana: $110,940
Ohio: $110,670
Pennsylvania: $109,530
Georgia: $108,290
Florida: $104,810
Tennessee: $103,850
Maryland: $99,530
South Carolina: $97,370
Kentucky: $96,010
Alabama: $95,470
Hawaii: $95,280
Missouri: $95,280
Mississippi: $74,570
Arkansas: $71,640