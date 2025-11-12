What independent physicians like most about their job

By: Patsy Newitt

Autonomy is what independent physicians enjoy most about their job, according to Medscape’s Self-Employed Physicians Report published  Nov. 11.

Medscape surveyed 1,571 physicians between March 19 and June 3, of those physicians, 748 were self-employed.

Here’s what self-employed physicians like most about their job:

  • Autonomy: 28%
  • Control over my productivity: 35%
  • Potential income growth: 23%
  • No mandatory performance targets: 19%
  • Job security: 14%
  • Fewer workplace rules: 12%
  • Other: 5%
  • Nothing 2%

