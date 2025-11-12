What independent physicians like most about their job

Autonomy is what independent physicians enjoy most about their job, according to Medscape’s Self-Employed Physicians Report published Nov. 11.
Medscape surveyed 1,571 physicians between March 19 and June 3, of those physicians, 748 were self-employed.
Here’s what self-employed physicians like most about their job:
- Autonomy: 28%
- Control over my productivity: 35%
- Potential income growth: 23%
- No mandatory performance targets: 19%
- Job security: 14%
- Fewer workplace rules: 12%
- Other: 5%
- Nothing 2%