Washington state physician sentenced for $14.6M fraud, kickback conspiracy

Thomas Andrew Webster, MD, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for conspiring to accept kickbacks through a fraudulent medical supply scheme.

Between May 2021 and September 2023, Dr. Webster lived in Olympia, Wash., and participated in a telemarketing scheme and conspiracy, according to an Aug. 7 news release from the Justice Department.

Under the scheme, one company obtained Medicare and TriCare information using telemarketers in Eastern Washington, it then created fake medical records that fraudulently reflected visits with Dr. Webster and fraudulent orders for medical equipment signed by Dr. Webster. The company and physician also billed for fictitious visits and exams, according to the DOJ.

Medicare and TriCare paid more than $14.6 million for durable medical equipment fraudulently ordered by Dr. Webster for more than 10,000 beneficiaries. Dr. Webster also admitted to directly receiving at least $839,565 from Medicare and TriCare for visits and exams that never took place.

Dr. Webster's prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised custody. He must also pay $839,566 in restitution and a $50,000 fine.