Vivo Infusion has acquired Civic Infusion, a company founded in 2018 to provide solutions for infusion patients in Connecticut and New York.

The acquisition grows Vivo's presence to 36 ASCs across nine states — Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Texas — according to a Jan. 31 release.

Through the acquisition, co-founders of Civic Barry Stein, MD, and Robert Roteman, MD, will join Vivo as medical directors.