ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Virginia physician pays $625K to settle false claims allegations

Francesca Mathewes -  

Scott Saffold, MD, and his practice will pay $625,000 to resolve allegations that he and his medical practice falsely billed government healthcare programs. 

According to a Jan. 2 release by the Department of Justice, Dr. Saffold and his practice, Chesapeake Bay (Va.) ENT, billed the government for balloon sinus dilations that were not medically necessary. The government alleged that Dr. Saffold knowingly performed these surgeries on six sinuses for many patients without medical necessity. 

The lawsuit also alleged that Dr. Saffold and his practice routinely billed government payers for endoscopies with sphenoid sinusoscopy under CPT code 31235 when they were not actually performing that code.

