Village Medical shutters physician practice 

Village Medical has shuttered its obstetrics practice in Colorado and will no longer offer care to women during pregnancy or childbirth at its offices in Fort Collins, Colo., the Coloradoan reported Oct. 7.

"We have made the difficult decision to close our OB service," Village Medical spokesperson Molly Lynch told Becker's in a statement, adding the provider's core business is primary care.

"OB has been a cornerstone in our practice since Associates in Family Medicine was founded in 1962," the statement continued. "However, as national trends in obstetrics have evolved away from family medicine practitioners providing obstetric care, we are stabilizing our practice for long-term sustainability and are streamlining our services to prioritize primary care."

Chicago-based Village Medical is a provider focused on offering coordinated primary care services, according to its website. Its clinics are operated by Walgreens-backed VillageMD. In July, Walgreens reduced its stake in VillageMD due to challenges in reaching profitability.

When asked whether physicians were fired due to the closure, Village Medical told the Coloradoan that it does not discuss the termination of employees.