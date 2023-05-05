US to end COVID-19 case count: 7 things to know

With the COVID-19 public health emergency ending on May 11, healthcare providers will see several changes, from care reimbursements to available data. One major change will be the disappearance of COVID-19 case tracking data, according to a May 5 report from Bloomberg.

Here are seven things to know about the impending end to the COVID-19 case count:

1. Starting May 11, laboratories will no longer have to report test results to the CDC.

2. The CDC data tracker will no longer be able to provide weekly infection, transmission and community-level numbers.

3. The World Health Organization is also ending its global health emergency.

4. Case counts currently sit at the same levels as the beginning of the pandemic.

5. Case data has already become more unreliable with the prevalence of at-home rapid testing.

6. State-level estimates will also be removed from the CDC website.

7. Vaccination data will only be available from jurisdictions that agree to continue sharing numbers.