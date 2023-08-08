US spent $4.3 trillion on healthcare in 2021: Here's how

The U.S. spent $4.3 trillion — or $12,914 per person — on healthcare in 2021, according to data from CMS.

The National Healthcare Expenditures Account measures annual U.S. expenditures for healthcare goods and services, public health activities, government administration, the net cost of health insurance and healthcare-related investments.

Healthcare spending grew by 2.7 percent in 2021, slower than the increase of 10.3 percent the previous year. CMS attributes the slower growth to the decline in federal healthcare spending compared to the amount invested in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a breakdown of national healthcare spending in 2021, ranked by spending share:

1. Hospital care: $1.3 trillion (31 percent)

2. Physician and clinical services: $864.6 billion (20 percent)

3. Retail prescription drugs: $378 billion (9 percent)

4. Other health, residential and personal care services: $223.5 billion (5 percent)

5. Nursing care facilities and continuing care retirement communities: $181.3 billion (4 percent)

6. Dental services: $161.8 billion (4 percent)

7. Home healthcare: $125.2 billion (3 percent)

8. Other professional services: $130.6 billion (3 percent)

9. Other non-durable medical products: $97.4 billion (2 percent)

10. Durable medical equipment: $67.1 billion (2 percent)