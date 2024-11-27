UPMC hospital to end residency program

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is planning to phase out its internal medicine residency program at McKeesport (Pa.) hospital, a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed to Becker's Nov. 26.

Here are four things to know about the closure:

1. UPMC came to this decision due to the declining population in McKeesport, which has contributed to a decline in the number of patients seen by the internal medicine residents.

2. The 176-bed facility will cease recruitment for new residents immediately, according to the statement shared with Becker's. Once the remaining residents complete their program in July 2027, the program will be discontinued.

3. The program comprises 39 residents, 13 per year, according to UPMC's website.

4. "This does not impact the Family Medicine residency program, the Latterman Family Health Clinic or the 9th Street Clinic," according to UPMC's spokesperson, who added that the hospital "remains committed to providing a high-quality medical education and outstanding experience" for the next generation of physicians.