United Urology Group hit with data breach affecting 10K individuals

United Urology Group recently experienced a data breach that involved sensitive patient information.

The management services organization discovered that unauthorized access to its network took place between April 27 and May 6, according to a notice on its website. An investigation into the incident determined that a limited amount of personal information was removed from the practice's network. This information includes identifying information, financial information, medical information and health insurance information.

The group said it is not aware of the improper use of any of the affected information as a result of the breach.

United Urology Group submitted the incident to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights Breach Portal Aug. 14. The portal states that the breach affected 10,704 individuals.

United Urology Group supports practices and ASCs in Arizona, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado and Tennessee.