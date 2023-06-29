Truist Bank sues physician couple for allegedly using medical office building business loans for personal expenses

Truist Bank has filed a lawsuit against a physician husband and wife who allegedly misappropriated business loans intended for use on medical office buildings for personal expenses, according to a June 29 report from the South Florida Business Journal.

The $13.76 million lawsuit includes the physicians, Anthony Hall, MD, and Lanetta Bronte-Hall, MD, and two Hollywood, Fla.-based medical practices, including a foreclosed Fort Lauderdale, Fla., office building.

The complaint includes three loans issued to the couple, including a $4.5 million revolving line of credit to the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research in 2021, a $4.5 million revolving line of credit to the Academy of Neurosurgical Physicians in 2022, and a $5.57 million mortgage to Hall Consolidated Group in 2022 that was used to purchase the 42,445-square-foot medical office building.

According to the lawsuit, the couple misrepresented the financial condition of their medical practices to obtain a loan, which they then used for personal expenses.

It alleges that the couple wired money from their Truist Bank business account to purchase a $1.3 million home in Southwest Ranches, Fla.; $726,500 to buy a home in Jamaica; $339,918 to pay off a mortgage on a Cooper City, Fla., home; pay off over $200,000 in student loans; and pay $317,980 in federal taxes.

Truist said it discovered issues with the businesses and loans after conducting an audit in late 2022 and early 2023.

When Truist issued loans to the couple, they were told the Sickle Cell office had a revenue of $17 million, while the neurosurgical academy had a revenue of $20 million. After the audit, Truist found that those numbers were unsubstantiated.

The couple allegedly owe $13.76 million, including $5.48 million in principal on the mortgage, plus interest and fees. The lawsuit seeks to seize the assets of the business and the office building and enforce the personal guarantees against Dr. Hall and Dr. Bronte-Hall.

The couple is also being charged for fraud after misstatements were found on loan applications for their homes in Southwest Ranches and Cooper City.