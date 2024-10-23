TriHealth closes Ohio clinic following physician departure

TriHealth has closed a Cincinnati-based clinic specializing in the treatment of fibromyalgia and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome following the departure of a physician, WKRC reported Oct. 22

TriHealth made the decision to close the clinic after physician Jennifer Lobert, MD, left the health system, according to a statement shared with Becker's. The health system plans to transition to a new fibromyalgia and hypermobility care model on Nov. 27, where care will be led by patients' primary care physicians.

The closure of TriHealth Fibromyalgia and Hypermobility Clinic will affect roughly 350 patients, and letters were sent last week to inform of the change.

"We understand the sense of urgency felt by our patients to address this situation, and our team has aspired to work quickly while also taking the time necessary to find the best possible outcome for patient care," the statement said. "Over the coming weeks, we will work with patients to transition their care to their primary care physician or another healthcare provider of their choice to receive the best healthcare outcomes."