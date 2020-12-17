Top-read ASC articles — Tenet's billion dollar deal, CMS rules and more

Here are the most-read stories from Becker's ASC Review during the week of Dec. 14-18:

1. 10 details about Tenet's $1.1B acquisition of 45 SurgCenter Development ASCs

2. Physician pay hits $360,104; group practice falls 13% among general surgeons — 4 key insights

3. 4 big trends for ASCs in 2021

4. Wyoming hospital turns to surgery center to help with COVID-19 capacity issues

5. Florida GI practice to open $6M surgery center

6. 118 drug shortages in the US

7. CMS rule restricts Crohn's, ulcerative colitis patients access to infusion services, DHPA says

8. Anesthesiologist could lose medical license over allegations he reused syringes for years — 5 details

9. 7 most interesting ASC industry deals of 2020

10. Idaho group to open medical center with in-development surgery center

