Top nursing doctorate programs for 2023-24, per US News

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University's Doctor of Nursing Practice program has been named the best in the U.S. for 2023-24, according to a new list from U.S. News and World Report.

The ranking takes into consideration a program's size, resources and reputation. Read more on the ranking methodology here.

The top 20 DNP programs for 2023-24:

Editor's note: Several universities tied for 2nd, 6th, 13th, 15th, 18th and 20th

1. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

2. Columbia University (New York City)

2. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

2. Rush University (Chicago)

2. University of Washington (Seattle)

6. Emory University (Atlanta)

6. Rutgers University (Newark, N.J.)

6. University of Michigan Ann Arbor

6. University of Minnesota Twin Cities (Minneapolis)

10. University of Pittsburgh

11. Ohio State University (Columbus)

12. University of Illinois Chicago

13. University of Alabama Birmingham

13. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.)

15. University of Maryland Baltimore

15. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

17. University of Iowa (Iowa City)

18. New York University (New York City)

18. University of Utah (Salt Lake City)

20. Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland)

20. University of Kentucky (Lexington)