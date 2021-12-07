Top 10 ASC stories of 2021

Stories about CMS moves were among the most-viewed of 2021, with news about the federal agency's actions taking four of the top 10 spots.

Here are Becker's ASC Review's top 10 stories of 2021:

A state-by-state rundown of hospitals and health systems that postponed elective procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 258 procedures CMS plans to cut from the ASC payable list, July 26

Full list of every procedure, with code and descriptor, that CMS originally planned to remove from the ASC payable list.

Eight takeaways from the finalized 2022 CMS Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System.

Biden to crack down on noncompete agreements through an executive order, July 8

Explainer on the physician noncompete agreements that the Biden administration has taken aim at.

CMS proposal lowers physician pay in 2022: 4 details, July 14

Four important details on the 2022 Physician Fee Schedule proposal that was finalized Nov. 2.

Summary of the vaccine mandates CMS set as a requirement for participation in Medicare.

Payers shifting strategy to keep physicians independent, Aug. 16

Details about how and why insurance companies are now looking to help independent physician practices survive.

Hospital sues gastroenterologists attempting to exit contracts: 5 details, April 14

TriHealth filed a lawsuit to enforce a noncompete clause for 18 GI physicians despite a criterion for voiding the clause appearing to have been met.

38-year-old Ulesha Ortiz died of internal bleeding from several abdominal organ and blood vessel punctures after Christopher Walker, MD, performed surgery on her that he was allegedly unqualified to do.

Woman dies after shooting at Florida spine office, July 27

A 72-year-old man shot a woman who accompanied him to an appointment at BioSpine Institute in Spring Hill, Fla. The woman, a family member of the shooter, died later that day in surgery.