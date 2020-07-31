Top 10 ASC articles this week — 19 most-recruited specialties & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of July 27-31:

1. 19 most-recruited physician specialties

2. Where the top earning physician assistants practice: 10 statistics

3. California surgery center must vacate $24M reward, circuit court says

4. 77 hand sanitizers have been recalled since June

5. 10 stats on GI compensation, debt, net worth & more

6. 6 types of COVID-19 have various symptoms, study shows

7. California medical office building with ASC sells for $43.3M

8. ASC EBITDA, total joint projections and more: 5 industry trends

9. 'U.S. News & World Report' top 10 hospitals for gastroenterology

10. 7 ASCs opened during the pandemic

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.