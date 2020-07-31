Top 10 ASC articles this week — 19 most-recruited specialties & more
Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of July 27-31:
1. 19 most-recruited physician specialties
2. Where the top earning physician assistants practice: 10 statistics
3. California surgery center must vacate $24M reward, circuit court says
4. 77 hand sanitizers have been recalled since June
5. 10 stats on GI compensation, debt, net worth & more
6. 6 types of COVID-19 have various symptoms, study shows
7. California medical office building with ASC sells for $43.3M
8. ASC EBITDA, total joint projections and more: 5 industry trends
9. 'U.S. News & World Report' top 10 hospitals for gastroenterology
10. 7 ASCs opened during the pandemic
