The situations that justify a breach of patient confidentiality: Survey

Nearly half of physicians (49%) believe that it is acceptable to breach patient confidentiality in the name of protecting the help of others, according to the second part of Medscape's "Hot Topics in the Medical Profession Report 2024," published Oct. 9.

The report included responses from 1,017 practicing physicians across more than 29 specialties compiled between March 20 and May 15. Examples cited in the report include patients with a communicable disease or state laws that compel physicians to report gunshot wounds to local law enforcement.

An additional 41% of physicians believe that it could be acceptable to breach confidentiality but that it depends on the situation. Just 10% of physicians believe it is unacceptable to breach confidentiality in any situation.