Physicians in the mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. are the unhappiest with private-payer reimbursement rates, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician-Private Payer Relationship Report," published Sept. 20.

About 34% of physicians working in the mid-Atlantic, which include Washington, D.C., New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, say that private payer rates they encounter at work are either "very low" or "low overall."

The regions where physicians are unhappiest with reimbursement rates:

1. Mid-Atlantic: 34%

2. South Atlantic: 33%

3. West: 32%

4. (tie) West South Central: 26%

4. (tie) New England: 26%

5. (tie) West North Central: 24%

5. (tie) East South Central: 24%

6. (tie) Pacific: 22%

6. (tie) East North Central: 22%