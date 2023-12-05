The most powerful women in healthcare

Forbes has released its annual list of the 100 most powerful women in the world, including well-known names like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Barbie. Four U.S.-based women working in healthcare also topped the list.

The four most powerful women in healthcare and their overall ranking:

6. Karen Lynch became the CEO of health giant CVS in February 2021. She joined CVS as its executive vice president in 2018. In 2023, she spearheaded the company's acquisitions of primary care provider Oak Street Health and home healthcare specialist Signify Health for $10 billion and $8 billion, respectively.

14. Gail Boudreaux was named CEO of Anthem, now known as Elevance Health, in 2017. She was previously CEO of UnitedHealthcare. In the first two years of her tenure, the company's stock increased 20%.

22. Sarah London became the CEO of health insurance company Centene in 2022. Centene is the largest Medicaid provider in the nation, serving 28 million patients. Ms. London has also served as Centene's vice chair and as a senior vice president overseeing technology and modernization efforts.

55. Judy Faulkner founded EHR software provider Epic Systems in 1979. She is a computer programmer and CEO of Epic, a $4.6 billion company. She also owns 47%. Epic supports the medical records of over 250 million patients.







