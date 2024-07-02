ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The most affordable places to retire

Patsy Newitt  

Youngstown, Ohio, was ranked U.S. News & World Report's most affordable place to retire in 2024.

The company examined the 150 most populated metropolitan areas in the country, using data from the Census Bureau, Labor Department, FBI and U.S. News & World Report's internal resources.

Here are the cities with the most affordable housing that also were listed on the publications' 2024 best places to retire ranking.

1. Youngstown, Ohio

2. Hickory, N.C.

3. Springfield, Mo.

4. Brownsville, Texas

5. Huntington, W.Va., and Ashland, Ky.-Ohio (tie)

6. Fort Wayne, Ind.

7. Winston-Salem, N.C.

8. Mobile, Ala.

9. Toledo, Ohio

10. South Bend, Ind.

