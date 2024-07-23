The cost of attending a tier 1 medical school, per US News

U.S. News & World Report released its annual medical school rankings and ratings July 23, selecting the best facilities for both research and primary care.

While the lowest cost facility will run future physicians an average of $19,425 per year, the highest cost facility will cost $71,328.

Instead of ordinal rankings, the methodology placed the top medical schools within four tiers of performance based on their percentile performance among all rated schools. Read more about the methodology here.

Here is the average yearly tuition cost for out-of-state students to attend a tier one medical school in 2024:

Tier 1 medical schools for research:

Baylor College of Medicine (Houston): $19,425

Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland): $69,712

Emory University (Atlanta): $54,000

Hofstra University/Northwell Health (Zucker) (Hempstead, N.Y.): $56,250

Mayo Clinic School of Medicine (Alix) (Rochester, Minn.): $64,000

Northwestern University (Feinberg) (Chicago): $69,850

Ohio State University (Columbus): $55,044

University of California Los Angeles (Geffen): $54,813

University of California San Diego: $53,126

University of California San Francisco: $51,692

University of Cincinnati: $52,792

University of Colorado (Aurora): $70,709

University of Pittsburgh: $65,800

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): $34,185

Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.): $66,828

Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $70,184

Tier 1 medical schools for primary care:

East Carolina University (Brody) (Greenville, N.C.): $22,252

Saint Louis University: $65,000

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Lubbock): $30,800

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock): $65,180

University of California Davis: $54,577

University of California San Francisco: $51,692

University of Hawaii at Manoa (Burns): $71,328

University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City): $70,440

University of Maryland (Baltimore): $68,249

University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School (Worcester): $67,718

University of Minnesota (Minneapolis): $64,257

University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha): $49,680

University of New Mexico (Albuquerque): $44,023

University North Texas Health Science Center (Fort Worth): $28,766

Western University Health Sciences (Pomona, Calif.): $65,500