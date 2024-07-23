The cost of attending a tier 1 medical school, per US News

U.S. News & World Report released its annual medical school rankings and ratings July 23, selecting the best facilities for both research and primary care.
While the lowest cost facility will run future physicians an average of $19,425 per year, the highest cost facility will cost $71,328.
Instead of ordinal rankings, the methodology placed the top medical schools within four tiers of performance based on their percentile performance among all rated schools. Read more about the methodology here.
Here is the average yearly tuition cost for out-of-state students to attend a tier one medical school in 2024:
Tier 1 medical schools for research:
Baylor College of Medicine (Houston): $19,425
Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland): $69,712
Emory University (Atlanta): $54,000
Hofstra University/Northwell Health (Zucker) (Hempstead, N.Y.): $56,250
Mayo Clinic School of Medicine (Alix) (Rochester, Minn.): $64,000
Northwestern University (Feinberg) (Chicago): $69,850
Ohio State University (Columbus): $55,044
University of California Los Angeles (Geffen): $54,813
University of California San Diego: $53,126
University of California San Francisco: $51,692
University of Cincinnati: $52,792
University of Colorado (Aurora): $70,709
University of Pittsburgh: $65,800
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): $34,185
Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.): $66,828
Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $70,184
Tier 1 medical schools for primary care:
East Carolina University (Brody) (Greenville, N.C.): $22,252
Saint Louis University: $65,000
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Lubbock): $30,800
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock): $65,180
University of California Davis: $54,577
University of California San Francisco: $51,692
University of Hawaii at Manoa (Burns): $71,328
University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City): $70,440
University of Maryland (Baltimore): $68,249
University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School (Worcester): $67,718
University of Minnesota (Minneapolis): $64,257
University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha): $49,680
University of New Mexico (Albuquerque): $44,023
University North Texas Health Science Center (Fort Worth): $28,766
Western University Health Sciences (Pomona, Calif.): $65,500