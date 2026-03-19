The best urology ASCs: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its third annual “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list, and more than 100 urology ASCs were included.
U.S. News evaluated 4,357 ASCs across four specialties. Top-rated urology centers had on average a 31% lower severity-weighted complication rate compared to all ASCs evaluated by U.S. News
The full list of all ranked ASCs are here.
Here are the best urology ASCs by state.
Arizona
Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona (Phoenix)
Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona – Scottsdale
Tucson Urologic Surgery Center
Arkansas
Centerview Surgery Center (Little Rock)
California
UCSD Surgical Center of San Diego
Alameda Surgery Center (Burbank)
Encino Outpatient Surgery Center
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial – Surgery Center (Lodi)
Palm Valley Surgical Center (Palm Desert)
Folsom Surgery Center
Aspen Surgery Center (Walnut Creek)
Colorado
North Care ASC (Colorado Springs)
Colorado Urologic Surgery Center – Lakewood
Park Ridge Surgery Center (Lone Tree)
Colorado Urologic Surgery Center – Superior
Florida
Cape Coral Ambulatory Surgery Center
Lee Health Urology Surgery Center (Fort Myers)
Lecanto Surgery Center
Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center – Ormond Beach
Advanced Surgery Center of Oxford
Lakewood Ranch Surgical Suites (Sarasota)
Coastal Medical Center (Sarasota)
Georgia
Urology Surgical Partners (Atlanta)
Augusta Urology Surgicenter
Georgia Urology Canton Ambulatory Surgery Center
Georgia Urology ASC Cumming
Georgia Urology Fayette ASC (Fayetteville)
Center for Special Surgery – Roswell
GA Urology ASC Roswell
Urology Surgery Center of Savannah
Georgia Urology ASC Marietta (Smyrna)
SGMC Urology (Valdosta)
Idaho
Surgery Center of Idaho (Meridian)
Illinois
DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)
Indiana
Surgicare (Bloomington)
Hancock Surgery Center (Greenfield)
IU Health East Washington Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
Hamilton Surgery Center (Noblesville)
Kansas
Mid-America Surgery Institute (Overland Park)
Kentucky
New Lexington Clinic (Lexington)
Maryland
Anne Arundel Urological Surgery Center (Annapolis)
Summit Ambulatory Surgery Center – Towson (Baltimore)
Summit Ambulatory Surgery Center – Union Memorial (Baltimore)
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Brandywine
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Columbia
Bel Air Ambulatory Surgical Center (Forest Hill)
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Germantown
Green Spring Station Surgery Center (Lutherville)
Mechanicsville Ambulatory Surgery Center
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Owings Mills
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Park Potomac (Potomac)
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Salisbury
Clinical Associates (Towson)
Lutherville Surgery Center – Towson
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Westminster
Michigan
Town Center ASC (Troy)
Minnesota
M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center – Minneapolis
Mississippi
Southern Urology Surgery Center (Hattiesburg)
Mississippi Urology Outpatient Surgery Center (Jackson)
Ocean Springs Surgical and Endoscopy Center
Oxford Urocare
Missouri
Saint Luke’s Surgicenter – Lee’s Summit
Nebraska
Urology Surgical Center (Lincoln)
Pacific Surgery Center – Omaha
New Jersey
Franklin Surgical Center (Basking Ridge)
Seashore Surgical Institute (Brick)
Denville Surgery Center
East Brunswick Surgery Center
Same Day Surgery Center of Central Jersey (Edison)
Patient Care Associates (Englewood)
Center for Ambulatory Surgery – Mountainside
Surgical Specialists at Princeton
Ohio
Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (Belpre)
Central Ohio Urology Surgery Center (Gahanna)
Oklahoma
ESEC Surgery Center (Oklahoma City)
Oregon
Doctors Park Surgery Center (Bend)
NBMC Day Surgery (Coos Bay)
Oregon Surgicenter (Springfield)
Pennsylvania
MidLantic Urology Ambulatory Surgery – Bala Cynwyd
Academic Urology of PA (Bryn Mawr)
Doylestown Health Physicians Ambulatory Services
East Freedom Surgical Associates (Duncansville)
Urology Health Surgery Center – Huntingdon Valley
Huntingdon Valley Surgery Center
The Physicians’ Surgery Center Lancaster General
Urology Health Surgery Center – Paoli
South Carolina
Grande Dunes Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)
Rock Hill Surgery Center
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Spartanburg
South Dakota
USC Ambulatory Surgical Center Professionals (Sioux Falls)
Tennessee
Wolf River Surgery Center (Germantown)
Centennial Surgery Center (Nashville)
Urology Surgery Center (Nashville)
Texas
AUA Surgical Center (Amarillo)
UPNT Surgery (Arlington)
North Austin Surgery Center
Women’s Specialty Surgery Center of Dallas
HMU Surgical Center (Houston)
CHRISTUS Surgery Center – Alamo Heights (San Antonio)
Virginia
Surgery Center of Lynchburg
Washington
Pacific Northwest Urology Specialists (Bellingham)
Virginia Mason Bellevue ASC
Virginia Mason Medical Center (Lynnwood)
Confluence Health Moses Lake ASC
Wyoming
Powder River Surgery Center (Gillette)