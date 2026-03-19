The best urology ASCs: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its third annual “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list, and more than 100 urology ASCs were included.

U.S. News evaluated 4,357 ASCs across four specialties. Top-rated urology centers had on average a 31% lower severity-weighted complication rate compared to all ASCs evaluated by U.S. News

The full list of all ranked ASCs are here.

Here are the best urology ASCs by state.

Arizona

Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona (Phoenix)

Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona – Scottsdale

Tucson Urologic Surgery Center

Arkansas

Centerview Surgery Center (Little Rock)

California

UCSD Surgical Center of San Diego

Alameda Surgery Center (Burbank)

Encino Outpatient Surgery Center

Adventist Health Lodi Memorial – Surgery Center (Lodi)

Palm Valley Surgical Center (Palm Desert)

Folsom Surgery Center

Aspen Surgery Center (Walnut Creek)

Colorado

North Care ASC (Colorado Springs)

Colorado Urologic Surgery Center – Lakewood

Park Ridge Surgery Center (Lone Tree)

Colorado Urologic Surgery Center – Superior

Florida

Cape Coral Ambulatory Surgery Center

Lee Health Urology Surgery Center (Fort Myers)

Lecanto Surgery Center

Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center – Ormond Beach

Advanced Surgery Center of Oxford

Lakewood Ranch Surgical Suites (Sarasota)

Coastal Medical Center (Sarasota)

Georgia

Urology Surgical Partners (Atlanta)

Augusta Urology Surgicenter

Georgia Urology Canton Ambulatory Surgery Center

Georgia Urology ASC Cumming

Georgia Urology Fayette ASC (Fayetteville)

Center for Special Surgery – Roswell

GA Urology ASC Roswell

Urology Surgery Center of Savannah

Georgia Urology ASC Marietta (Smyrna)

SGMC Urology (Valdosta)

Idaho

Surgery Center of Idaho (Meridian)

Illinois

DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)

Indiana

Surgicare (Bloomington)

Hancock Surgery Center (Greenfield)

IU Health East Washington Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

Hamilton Surgery Center (Noblesville)

Kansas

Mid-America Surgery Institute (Overland Park)

Kentucky

New Lexington Clinic (Lexington)

Maryland

Anne Arundel Urological Surgery Center (Annapolis)

Summit Ambulatory Surgery Center – Towson (Baltimore)

Summit Ambulatory Surgery Center – Union Memorial (Baltimore)

Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Brandywine

Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Columbia

Bel Air Ambulatory Surgical Center (Forest Hill)

Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Germantown

Green Spring Station Surgery Center (Lutherville)

Mechanicsville Ambulatory Surgery Center

Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Owings Mills

Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Park Potomac (Potomac)

Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Salisbury

Clinical Associates (Towson)

Lutherville Surgery Center – Towson

Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center – Westminster

Michigan

Town Center ASC (Troy)

Minnesota

M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center – Minneapolis

Mississippi

Southern Urology Surgery Center (Hattiesburg)

Mississippi Urology Outpatient Surgery Center (Jackson)

Ocean Springs Surgical and Endoscopy Center

Oxford Urocare

Missouri

Saint Luke’s Surgicenter – Lee’s Summit

Nebraska

Urology Surgical Center (Lincoln)

Pacific Surgery Center – Omaha

New Jersey

Franklin Surgical Center (Basking Ridge)

Seashore Surgical Institute (Brick)

Denville Surgery Center

East Brunswick Surgery Center

Same Day Surgery Center of Central Jersey (Edison)

Patient Care Associates (Englewood)

Center for Ambulatory Surgery – Mountainside

Surgical Specialists at Princeton

Ohio

Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (Belpre)

Central Ohio Urology Surgery Center (Gahanna)

Oklahoma

ESEC Surgery Center (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

Doctors Park Surgery Center (Bend)

NBMC Day Surgery (Coos Bay)

Oregon Surgicenter (Springfield)

Pennsylvania

MidLantic Urology Ambulatory Surgery – Bala Cynwyd

Academic Urology of PA (Bryn Mawr)

Doylestown Health Physicians Ambulatory Services

East Freedom Surgical Associates (Duncansville)

Urology Health Surgery Center – Huntingdon Valley

Huntingdon Valley Surgery Center

The Physicians’ Surgery Center Lancaster General

Urology Health Surgery Center – Paoli

South Carolina

Grande Dunes Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)

Rock Hill Surgery Center

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Spartanburg

South Dakota

USC Ambulatory Surgical Center Professionals (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

Wolf River Surgery Center (Germantown)

Centennial Surgery Center (Nashville)

Urology Surgery Center (Nashville)

Texas

AUA Surgical Center (Amarillo)

UPNT Surgery (Arlington)

North Austin Surgery Center

Women’s Specialty Surgery Center of Dallas

HMU Surgical Center (Houston)

CHRISTUS Surgery Center – Alamo Heights (San Antonio)

Virginia

Surgery Center of Lynchburg

Washington

Pacific Northwest Urology Specialists (Bellingham)

Virginia Mason Bellevue ASC

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Lynnwood)

Confluence Health Moses Lake ASC

Wyoming

Powder River Surgery Center (Gillette)