The best states for physicians in the last 5 years 

Montana has claimed the top spot on personal finance website WalletHub’s annual ranking of the best states for physicians every year since 2023, cementing its status as the nation’s most physician-friendly state.

Midwestern states continue to dominate the list year after year, with Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska appearing in nearly every top-ten ranking since 2022.

In 2026, Wallethub based the list on 19 metrics, including physicians’ average annual wage, hospitals per capita and physician burnout. There were two main categories for the metrics: Opportunity and competition, and medical environment. The opportunity and competition category was worth up to 70 points, with the medical environment category worth up to 30 points.

2026:

Montana Indiana Louisiana South Dakota Minnesota North Dakota Missouri Nebraska Iowa Wisconsin

2025:

Montana Indiana South Dakota Iowa Utah North Carolina Minnesota North Dakota Tennessee Wisconsin

2024:

Montana South Dakota Nebraska Utah Indiana Minnesota Wisconsin Idaho Iowa Louisiana

2023:

Montana South Dakota Idaho Wisconsin Minnesota Louisiana Utah Nebraska Iowa Indiana

2022:

South Dakota Minnesota Wisconsin Montana Idaho Iowa Nebraska Kansas North Dakota Mississippi

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