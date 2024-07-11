ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The best states for business in 2024, per CNBC

Claire Wallace -  

Virginia has been named the top state for business in 2024 by CNBC

The publication ranked all 50 states on 128 metrics in 10 categories, according to a July 11 report. The categories used to determine the 2024 ranking were infrastructure, workforce, economy, quality of life, cost of doing business, technology and innovation, business friendliness, education, access to capital, and cost of living. Read more about the methodology here

The best states for business in 2024, per CNBC, are: 

  1. Virginia 
  2. North Carolina
  3. Texas 
  4. Georgia 
  5. Florida 
  6. Minnesota 
  7. Ohio 
  8. Tennessee 
  9. Michigan 
  10. Washington 
  11. Indiana 
  12. Arizona 
  13. Utah 
  14. Iowa 
  15. Illinois 
  16. Colorado 
  17. Pennsylvania
  18. Missouri
  19. South Carolina
  20. Alabama 
  21. Wisconsin 
  22. New York 
  23. California 
  24. Nebraska 
  25. New Jersey 
  26. Oklahoma 
  27. Kentucky 
  28. Oregon 
  29. Kansas 
  30. Wyoming 
  31. Maryland 
  32. Connecticut 
  33. South Dakota 
  34. (tie) Delaware 

      34. (tie) North Dakota 

36. Idaho 

37. Vermont 

38. Massachusetts

39. Nevada 

40. West Virginia

41. New Hampshire

42. Maine 

43. New Mexico 

44. Rhode Island 

45. Arkansas 

46. Montana 

47. Louisiana 

48. Alaska 

49. Mississippi

50. Hawaii










