Virginia has been named the top state for business in 2024 by CNBC.
The publication ranked all 50 states on 128 metrics in 10 categories, according to a July 11 report. The categories used to determine the 2024 ranking were infrastructure, workforce, economy, quality of life, cost of doing business, technology and innovation, business friendliness, education, access to capital, and cost of living. Read more about the methodology here.
The best states for business in 2024, per CNBC, are:
- Virginia
- North Carolina
- Texas
- Georgia
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Ohio
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Washington
- Indiana
- Arizona
- Utah
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Colorado
- Pennsylvania
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Alabama
- Wisconsin
- New York
- California
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- Oklahoma
- Kentucky
- Oregon
- Kansas
- Wyoming
- Maryland
- Connecticut
- South Dakota
- (tie) Delaware
34. (tie) North Dakota
36. Idaho
37. Vermont
38. Massachusetts
39. Nevada
40. West Virginia
41. New Hampshire
42. Maine
43. New Mexico
44. Rhode Island
45. Arkansas
46. Montana
47. Louisiana
48. Alaska
49. Mississippi
50. Hawaii