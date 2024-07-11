Virginia has been named the top state for business in 2024 by CNBC.

The publication ranked all 50 states on 128 metrics in 10 categories, according to a July 11 report. The categories used to determine the 2024 ranking were infrastructure, workforce, economy, quality of life, cost of doing business, technology and innovation, business friendliness, education, access to capital, and cost of living. Read more about the methodology here.

The best states for business in 2024, per CNBC, are:

Virginia North Carolina Texas Georgia Florida Minnesota Ohio Tennessee Michigan Washington Indiana Arizona Utah Iowa Illinois Colorado Pennsylvania Missouri South Carolina Alabama Wisconsin New York California Nebraska New Jersey Oklahoma Kentucky Oregon Kansas Wyoming Maryland Connecticut South Dakota (tie) Delaware

34. (tie) North Dakota

36. Idaho

37. Vermont

38. Massachusetts

39. Nevada

40. West Virginia

41. New Hampshire

42. Maine

43. New Mexico

44. Rhode Island

45. Arkansas

46. Montana

47. Louisiana

48. Alaska

49. Mississippi

50. Hawaii



















