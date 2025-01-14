The best healthcare jobs for 2025, per US News

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ranking of the 100 best jobs, highlighting the best jobs across 17 categories, including healthcare.

The report examined data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs are then scored based on future prospects, wage potential, employment, safety and stability, and work-life balance. More information about the methodology is available here.

Nurse practitioner took the top spot for the second consecutive year across all 100 top occupations.

Here are the top 25 jobs in healthcare, according to U.S. News, listed with their respective median salaries:

1. Nurse practitioner — $126,260

2. Physician assistant — $130,020

3. Speech-language pathologist — $89,290

4. Veterinarian — $119,100

5. Nurse anesthetist — $212,650

6. Veterinary technologist and technician — $43,740

7. Physical therapist — $99,710

8. Occupational therapist — $96,370

9. Respiratory therapist — $77,960

10. Dental hygienist — $87,530

11. Genetic counselor — $95,770

12. Anesthesiologist — $239,200*

13. Psychiatrist — $239,200

14. Optometrist — $131,860

15. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon — $239,200*

16. Orthotist and prosthetist — $78,100

17. Pharmacist — $136,030

18. Registered nurse — $86,070

19. Dentist — $166,300

20. Diagnostic medical sonographer — $84,470

21. Pediatrician — $198,690

22. Hearing aid specialist — $58,670

23. OB-GYN — $239,200

24. Pharmacy technician — $40,300

25. Emergency medicine physician — $239,200*

* Note: The jobs for which the median salary is $239,200 is based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' determination that the wage is equal to or greater than $115 per hour or $239,200 per year.