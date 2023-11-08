ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 8 key reasons hospital systems own or affiliate with ASCs

Claire Wallace -  

While hospital systems have several key reasons to affiliate with ASCs, including cost reduction, physician enhancement and value-based care strategies, the key reason systems are affiliating is to increase their outpatient surgical capacity, according to the annual "Hospital Leadership ASC Survey," conducted by ASC expert group Avanza Healthcare Strategies and published on Nov. 8. 

The demand for outpatient procedures are on the rise, especially in specialties like ophthalmology and orthopedics

Here are the eight key reasons hospital systems are choosing to own or affiliate with ASCs: 

1. Increasing outpatient surgical capacity: 71% 

2. Responding to consumer-driven trends: 49% 

3. Reducing costs: 34% 

4. Enhancing physician relationships: 29% 

5. Supporting value-based care strategies: 27% 

6. Preventing physicians from taking cases outside of the hospital system: 24% 

7. Payer pressures: 22% 

8. Recruiting surgeons: 15% 

