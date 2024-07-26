The 24 top places for physicians to retire abroad

Forbes has released its annual list of the top 24 countries for Americans who are looking to retire abroad.

There are approximately 701,000 U.S. Social Security recipients living abroad, up 20% over a decade, according to a July 26 report.

The list considered factors including cost of living, ease of getting permission to stay, taxes, healthcare quality and costs, ease returning to see relatives, crime and political instability, and social isolation due to having to learn or not knowing the local language.

The top 24 places for physicians to retire abroad:

Albania

Aruba

Austria

Belize

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cyprus

France

Greece

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Panama

Portugal

Slovenia

Spain

Thailand

Uruguay