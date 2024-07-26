ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 24 top places for physicians to retire abroad

Claire Wallace -  

Forbes has released its annual list of the top 24 countries for Americans who are looking to retire abroad. 

There are approximately 701,000 U.S. Social Security recipients living abroad, up 20% over a decade, according to a July 26 report. 

The list considered factors including cost of living, ease of getting permission to stay, taxes, healthcare quality and costs, ease returning to see relatives, crime and political instability, and social isolation due to having to learn or not knowing the local language. 

The top 24 places for physicians to retire abroad: 

Albania 

Aruba 

Austria 

Belize 

Canada 

Chile 

Colombia 

Costa Rica 

Cyprus 

France 

Greece 

Indonesia 

Ireland 

Italy 

Latvia 

Malaysia 

Malta 

Mexico 

Panama 

Portugal 

Slovenia 

Spain 

Thailand 

Uruguay 

