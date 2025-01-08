The 10 states with the lowest employee burnout rates

Alaska had the lowest levels of employee burnout in 2024, with a burnout score of 30.04 out of 100.

Other than Alaska, New Mexico, South Carolina, Arkansas and Montana earned burnout scores under 40, according to the study, which was shared with Becker's.

To calculate employee burnout, the study analyzed burnout-related search volumes, keywords like "work stress" and "burnout symptoms," and changes from 2023 to 2024, while including average weekly work hours to calculate a burnout score.

Data sources for the study include Google Trends, Google Keyword Planner, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The study was conducted by Social Market Way, a digital marketing agency.

Here are the 10 states with the lowest burnout scores: