U.S. News & World Report has released its annual list of the most affordable places to live in 2024 and 2025, with Fort Wayne, Ind., topping the list.

The publication took into consideration factors such as the median gross rent and annual housing costs for mortgage-paying homeowners in each city. Read more about the methodology here.

The 10 most affordable places for physicians to live:

1. Fort Wayne, Ind.

2. Huntsville, Ala.

3. Wichita, Kan.

4. Springfield, Mo.

5. Davenport, Iowa

6. Hickory, N.C.

7. Montgomery, Ala.

8. Green Bay, Wis.

9. Little Rock, Ark.

10. Oklahoma City, Okla.