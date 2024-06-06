Texas physician sentenced to 33 years for sexual abuse 

A former Texas emergency room physician was sentenced to 33 years for sexual abuse of a child over a seven-year period, CBS 19 reported June 5.

Karl Kauffman, MD, pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse on June 4. He was arrested in March 2022, and his license was temporarily suspended shortly after when the Texas Board of Medicine determined his practice of medicine posed a threat to public welfare.

The alleged abuse of the patient, who was under the age of 14 at the time it began, occurred from at least 2015 to February 2022, according to the report.

Dr. Kauffman was working at Nacogdoches (Texas) Medical Center as an emergency department physician until his arrest, according to the report.