Texas physician sentenced to 10 years for $70M fraud scheme

A physician based in Fredericksburg, Texas, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $26.6 million in restitution for his involvement in a $70 million Medicare fraud scheme.

David Young, MD, submitted fraudulent claims and prescriptions for medically unnecessary orthotic braces and genetic tests for more than 13,000 purported patients that he never examined nor consulted, according to a January 15 news release from the Justice Department.

He also falsely certified that he had diagnosed the beneficiaries, created plans of care, and recommended additional treatments.