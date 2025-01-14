Texas physician pleads guilty to kickback conspiracy

Tajul Chowdhury, MD, a physician in Edinburg, Texas, and his son pleaded guilty to receiving kickbacks in exchange for referring prescriptions to local pharmacies.

Dr. Chowdhury owned and operated a medical practice in Edinburg. His son worked as a purported marketer for a local pharmacy, according to a Jan. 13 news release from the Justice Department.

Prescriptions for costly compound drugs were referred from Dr. Chowdhury's clinic, who received kickbacks in exchange. The kickbacks were paid to Dr. Chowdhury's son from the pharmacy.

Dr. Chowdhury's son was paid $6.6 million in kickbacks during the scheme.

Both Dr. Chowdhury and his son are scheduled to be sentenced March 25, the release said.