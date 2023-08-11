Tenet adds former Missouri senator to board of directors

Tenet Healthcare has appointed Roy Blunt, a former Republican senator from Missouri, to its board of directors effective immediately. The appointment expands Tenet's board from 11 to 12 directors.

Mr. Blunt served in the Senate from 2011 to 2023. He was also elected to the House of Representatives in 1996, according to an Aug. 10 press release.

He will serve as a member of Tenet's audit committee, nominating and corporate governance committee and environmental, social and governance committee.

Mr. Blunt is currently the chair of the leadership advisory strategies group at Husch Blackwell Strategies.





